Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water.

On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC).

Students visited the Lamar Bruni Environmental Science Center nature trail at Laredo College where RGISC helped the students gather water and perform tests. They say one concern is the presence of E. coli. They say keeping the water clean of certain bacteria is crucial for everyone’s health.

Lilian Campos, the Rio Research Roundup coordinator for RGISC, said, “We need to make sure the way we purify our water is correct because if that’s contaminated, many and many people would get sick.” Campos said keeping our river clean is the responsibility of both Mexico and the United States since it’s our only shared water supply.

The results of the testing will help RGISC monitor and compare to other years to know the state of the Rio Grande.

