Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders.

Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office says the county is also doing its part to help and protect children on Halloween night.

Along with the Webb County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, deputies will go pick up registered sex offenders on Halloween night and place them in the Webb County Jury Center from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

