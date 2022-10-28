Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse

Shop Local
By Jerry Garza
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A massive fire breaks out at a west side warehouse overnight. The flames which shot into the air created a black billowing smoke that could be seen for miles into the sky. The fire broke out at the Evergreen Recycling center located on the 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Firefighters worked through the night at part of the morning to control the fire which threatened nearby businesses. Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution with fears that other buildings could catch fire as a result of fire embers coming from the burning warehouse. There were even concerns that the nearby Kohl’s department store would catch fire, but crews were able to prevent that from happening.

Officials also put out a request to businesses in the area to shut down irrigation systems and cut back the use of water to help the fire department with water pressure.

As of mid morning the fire has been put out. Fire officials will begin an investigation into the cause of the blaze as of now no word as to what may have caused the fire.

