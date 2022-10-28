One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle crash is reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Chihuahua street and Cedar avenue.

According to reports, one of the vehicles did not stop at the red light causing the collision.

One person is reported injured and taken to a local hospital.

The area is open for the traveling public.

