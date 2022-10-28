Shop Local
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle crash is reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Chihuahua street and Cedar avenue.

According to reports, one of the vehicles did not stop at the red light causing the collision.

One person is reported injured and taken to a local hospital.

The area is open for the traveling public.

