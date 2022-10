LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode of “Pop. Off the Clock” your co-hosts break down: Taylor Swift’s newest album ‘Midnights’ (9:17-37:52), review the first season of the highly talked about show ‘House of the Dragon’ (37:52-55:35) and do another recap of the latest episodes of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (55:35-1:06:01).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.