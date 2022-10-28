Showers along a cold front

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it feels like where waking up to a summer day humid and temperatures in the upper 70s.

There are some changes headed our way today a cold front is expected to bring morning showers then clearing up becoming mostly sunny leaving behind cooler and drier air a high of 80.

The combination of windy gust up to 32mph and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions today from 12pm- 6pm.

Tonight it will continue to be breezy with gust up to 21mph, clear skies and a low of 57.

Great weather for this weekend highs in the upper70s to low 80s and night in the 50s to 60s.

Next week with the return of moisture from the gulf rain chances will be possible.

Have a great day and weekend.

