Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth.

Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision.

The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

Most Read

Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Massive fire engulfs warehouse
11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front
Two vehicle crash in central Laredo
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony

Latest News

Bruce Bochy
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
Houston Astros
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Houston Astros
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s