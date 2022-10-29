KGNS and United Way partner up for 5K

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many familiar faces woke up bright and early on Saturday, October 29, 2022, to lace up their running shoes for a great cause.

United Way of Laredo and KGNS partnered up to host a 5K Run and Walk to raise funds for the 23 agencies United Way funds.

Some agencies that will profit from this event include Bethany House, The South Texas Foodbank, The Boys and Girls Club of Laredo, and many more.

The overall winner for the women’s category was Julie Cantu and for the men’s category, it was Deon Arriaga.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.