Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.(Gray News, file image)
By Marissa Lute and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop died after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-26.

Deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop, WCSC reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.

“During the stop, a passenger ran across traffic lanes to the side of the overpass,” Knapp said. “The man jumped off the overpass and landed in the westbound lanes of I-26, where he was struck by several vehicles.”

Deputies determined that the man had active arrest warrants. Deputies have not provided details on the charges listed in the warrants.

Knapp said deputies called SLED in to investigate after consulting with the Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 6 a.m., Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Two vehicle crash in central Laredo
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning

Latest News

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Global concern on Russia’s suspension of Ukraine grain deal
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
The singer made a trip to the hospital to meet the new mom and baby after her show.
Baby enters the world at sold-out Karol G concert
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home