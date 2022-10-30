Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Amber Alert canceled after NC toddlers confirmed safe

An Amber Alert issued for two toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina, has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for two toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina, has been canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for two toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina, has been canceled.

The Asheboro Police Department identified the children as 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams.

Police said the children were believed to be traveling with Deshawn Devoe Williams, Williams Markel and Haley Sue Harrah.

Williams is the children’s father, according to WNCN. Just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, he met with Greensboro Police “who confirmed that the children are safe.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
Ky. parents mourn daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
5-month-old Lilly Johnson died on October 8. Her mother, Rebecca King, is accused of killing...
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say