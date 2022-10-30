Amber Alert canceled after NC toddlers confirmed safe

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for two toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina, has been canceled.

The Asheboro Police Department identified the children as 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams.

Police said the children were believed to be traveling with Deshawn Devoe Williams, Williams Markel and Haley Sue Harrah.

Williams is the children’s father, according to WNCN. Just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, he met with Greensboro Police “who confirmed that the children are safe.”

