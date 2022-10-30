Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home

Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan, Georgia, area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.(Source: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A trail of candy wrappers helped some Georgia sheriff’s deputies solve a string of burglaries.

Coweta County investigators tracked a series of discarded Milky Way wrappers to the home of one of the alleged offenders.

As a result, seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.

Most of the crimes took place within walking distance of the suspects’ homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies believe more arrests will follow.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Two vehicle crash in central Laredo
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning

Latest News

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Global concern on Russia’s suspension of Ukraine grain deal
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
The singer made a trip to the hospital to meet the new mom and baby after her show.
Baby enters the world at sold-out Karol G concert