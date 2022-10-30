Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls.

In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators.

The unsuspecting persons are being intimated into making payments to avoid being arrested.

Scammers often try to convince victims to pay over the phone, give personal information or even make the person go and purchase gift cards as payments.

Investigator Joe Baeza, with the Laredo Police Department, says they do not collect payments for warrants or outstanding fines over the phone.

Baeza encourages people to report suspicious phone calls to the department at (956) 727-2800.

