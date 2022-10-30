Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip

The driver was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit. (WJLA, MEREDITH KATZ, DCPS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, VA. (AP) - A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation’s capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip to a farm in northern Virginia.

Nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Fairfax County Police said.

The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults back Thursday to Murch Elementary School in Washington, D.C., after a field trip to Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia — a popular field trip destination in the region.

Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and nine counts of reckless care with a child.(Source: DCPS, WJLA via CNN)

Police said the bus hit a rock and veered into a ditch off a road in the northern Virginia county.

The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .20, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Police say the driver’s license had already been revoked in Virginia from a prior drunken driving conviction.

Officers also said they found a combined 18 safety violations on the two buses carrying children to the field trip and that none of the operators were properly licensed to operate a school bus.

D.C. Public Schools said in a statement that it plans to undertake a review of the transportation vendors it uses for field trips and other extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Two vehicle crash in central Laredo
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning

Latest News

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Global concern on Russia’s suspension of Ukraine grain deal
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
The singer made a trip to the hospital to meet the new mom and baby after her show.
Baby enters the world at sold-out Karol G concert
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home