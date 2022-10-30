Shop Local
Showers Likely Monday night and Tuesday Morning

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass is moving to our east. In it’s place, gulf moisture will move north into south Texas bringing increasing clouds during Monday. A wav in the upper level wind flow will approach Monday evening, producing rising motion for clouds tall enough to produce some showers Monday night and Tuesday morning. Most of the showers will be late Monday evening into Tuesday, but there is a chance that some showers could arrive during Trick or Treat hours. Clearing skies with warmer weather will follow late this week.

