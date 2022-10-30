Showers Likely Monday night and Tuesday Morning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass is moving to our east. In it’s place, gulf moisture will move north into south Texas bringing increasing clouds during Monday. A wav in the upper level wind flow will approach Monday evening, producing rising motion for clouds tall enough to produce some showers Monday night and Tuesday morning. Most of the showers will be late Monday evening into Tuesday, but there is a chance that some showers could arrive during Trick or Treat hours. Clearing skies with warmer weather will follow late this week.

