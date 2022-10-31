City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween.
For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica.
The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201 Zacatecas and will include a costume contest, food, and drinks as well as music and games.
There will even be a spooky haunted house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It’s being hosted by City Councilman Vidal Rodriguez.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.