City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween.

For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica.

The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201 Zacatecas and will include a costume contest, food, and drinks as well as music and games.

There will even be a spooky haunted house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s being hosted by City Councilman Vidal Rodriguez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.