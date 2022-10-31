Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica

City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween.

For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica.

The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201 Zacatecas and will include a costume contest, food, and drinks as well as music and games.

There will even be a spooky haunted house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s being hosted by City Councilman Vidal Rodriguez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front

Latest News

Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Keep your children safe this Halloween
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Man arrested and charged with child indecency