Cloudy Halloween with spooky rain chances

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Halloween its a cool and comfortable morning in the low 60s but it will become humid and warm .

Today we are expected to reach a high of 79 with rain chance in the afternoon into tonight.

If you will be trick or treating tonight make sure you don’t forget about your umbrellas a low of 62.

Don’t let the rain spook your Halloween spirt these showers will be isolated to scattered .

Numerous showers are expected to occur during the midnight hours into Tuesday so you will be needing your umbrellas for Tuesday as well.

This week warm and humid conditions highs in the 70s to upper 80s and lows in the 60s .

Windy days from Thursday all the way till Saturday gust up to 30mph.

A cool front will pass across south Texas this weekend bringing sunny, cool and dry conditions .

Have a happy Halloween.

