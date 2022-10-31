Shop Local
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning.

For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them.

Over 500 students took part in the event.

Local student Kourtney Mata said she is happy and grateful for all that the school does for them.

The Laredo Police Department is remining parents that children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult or guardian.

They should never ride in the open bed of pickup trucks.

If you have any questions about suspicious looking treats, call the police department non-emergency number 956-795-2800.

