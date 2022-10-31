Shop Local
Governor Abbott rallies Laredoans to get out and vote

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The race for governor in Texas is ramping up as the Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee, Beto O’Rourke reach out to Laredoans this week during early voting.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott was in Laredo at the RNC Hispanic Community Center where his team rallied supporters to get out the vote.

During his visit, Abbott spoke about creating new jobs, border security and a budget surplus that he said he will invest in property tax cuts.

Some of the voters who took part in the rally expressed their opinions on why the public needs to get out and vote.

“I think it’s important to vote because people always forget and they complain and they complain and they complain and then they want something to magically happen but the only way to do that, to make a change, is to go out and vote”, said Abraham Rodriguez.

Beto O’Rourke will also be in Laredo this week for his own get out the vote rally.

O’Rourke will be at the TAMIU Western Hemispheric Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

