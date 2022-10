LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday.

The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls.

He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m.

The center is located at 2402 Jacaman Road.

After that, he’ll fly to Abilene for a second stop.

