Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds.(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front

Latest News

Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six...
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness