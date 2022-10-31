Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City.

After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge.

This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico.

This would be the second railroad bridge in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

Patrick Ottensmeyer, the CEO of Kansas City Southern said making the decision to invest 100 million dollars was something they took serious but they know it is something that will pay off.

“It’s a big investment, but we have the financial withhold to do it fortunately, so we’re very good in financial condition and we know a project like this takes years to come to fruition”, said Ottensmeyer. “So, when we look out, over the next 10, 20, 50 years, we know we’re going to need the capacity in order to handle all the growth opportunities that we have. So it was a decision that we took seriously, but it wasn’t a hard decision to make.”

Ottensmeyer said this project has been in the works for almost a decade.

He adds the projects that cross the border and involve two governments take a long time to execute.

Coming up in our later newscast we hear more on what this project brings to Laredo and what doors may open.

The bridge is fully funded by Kansas City Southern, and it’s expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

