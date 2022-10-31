Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy.

The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight.

They are also advising about the dangers of drinking for teens and the possible presence of fentanyl, as well as rainbow fentanyl.

Colleen Rodriguez with Crime Stoppers said, “Unfortunately, where fentanyl is being laced into other popular substance and of course, there’s abuse on it, so it could lead to death.”

Again, law enforcement stressed the importance of just being aware of possibilities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
warm and humid
Cloudy Halloween with spooky rain chances

Latest News

UISD celebrates Veterans Day with USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
UISD celebrates Veterans Day with USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
File photo
Day of the Dead art exhibit on display at Outlet Shoppes
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railroad bridge
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railroad bridge