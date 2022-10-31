Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy.

The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight.

They are also advising about the dangers of drinking for teens and the possible presence of fentanyl, as well as rainbow fentanyl.

Colleen Rodriguez with Crime Stoppers said, “Unfortunately, where fentanyl is being laced into other popular substance and of course, there’s abuse on it, so it could lead to death.”

Again, law enforcement stressed the importance of just being aware of possibilities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.