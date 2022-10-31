Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that covid restrictions are behind us, Halloween is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

The Laredo Police Department wants to remind folks about a few safety tips ahead of the festivities.

When it comes to costume safety, the department encourages parents to dress their kids in bright, reflective clothing that way they are highly visible to other people, especially drivers.

Also, try to avoid masks especially ones with eye holes that obstruct a person’s vision.

When out trick or treating, they ask that parents remain with their children and also ask to keep an eye on them when crossing the street or darting between parked cars.

Additionally, for parents taking kids trick or treating in a truck, kids cannot be riding in the bed of the truck, that’s according to Investigator Joe Baeza.

“We’ve seen incidents, you know, isolated incidents and accidents throughout the years where someone falls off the back of a pickup truck. They load up the kids, the kids jump up to the back and no one is secured by a safety belt or any type of harness of any kind, and we will be on the lookout for that as well”, said Baeza.

Baeza also reminds everyone to have a designated driver if they plan to go out.

