LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students.

The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary and high school student which they see as a decline compared to months before.

The school district continues to urge parents to keep an eye on their children and keep them at home if they are sick especially during flu season.

“We do see other respiratory illnesses: flue, RSV, so we do ask the parents if they, if their children aren’t feeling well, they have a fever to please take them to the doctor to get checked out”, said Graciela Lopez.

They also reported that just over 3,900 vaccines have been administered at 23 of their campuses but they expect more vaccines to be given at their remaining schools.

The district expects to get another round of vaccines within the next week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.