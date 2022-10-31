Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl.

Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday.

According to reports, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Orquidia Lane where they spoke with several witnesses including an 11-year-old girl about the alleged act.

She was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center where she spoke out about the alleged incident.

Investigators interviewed Reyes and charged him with indecency with a child by exposure.

Reyes has since been released from jail on an $18,000 bond set by Judge David Garcia.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.