Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49.

He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 500 block of Hernandez in El Cenizo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

