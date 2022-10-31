Paranormal team investigates KGNS building

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena.

For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to investigate, define and give possible solutions to the unexplained.

The group has visited dozens of homes, where they say paranormal activity occurs.

For the past few weeks, KGNS has told you who is behind the team and their investigations, so they decided to investigate the KGNS facility; a building that’s been on Del Mar for over 20 years.

The investigation starts with a quick prayer by Angel Torres.

Torres paranormal investigators enters the KGNS building, and their equipment immediately alerts them to somebody talking.

As the team heads to the sales department, they catch movement.

Angel said they spotted two people right near a desk.

A few minutes later, the figures disappeared; the team heads into the newsroom.

Angel finds two people, one sitting on a chair and a possible child sitting right next to him.

According to Angel when it’s a small stick figure, it’s usually a child.

Making their way into the studio, the teams’ devices pick up more movement and words.

Angel said they found one in one of the anchor chairs but then the alerts stopped.

The team moved to the final sections of KGNS breakroom and restrooms.

The ovulus picked up several words, in Spanish.

After conducting a full examination, Angel determined that the KGNS building is haunted, but there are no bad spirits that will cause any harm.

So, whether you believe in the paranormal or not, the team said you can reach out to them and request for an investigation and best of all its free of charge.

