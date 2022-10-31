Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Paranormal team investigates KGNS building

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena.

For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to investigate, define and give possible solutions to the unexplained.

The group has visited dozens of homes, where they say paranormal activity occurs.

For the past few weeks, KGNS has told you who is behind the team and their investigations, so they decided to investigate the KGNS facility; a building that’s been on Del Mar for over 20 years.

The investigation starts with a quick prayer by Angel Torres.

Torres paranormal investigators enters the KGNS building, and their equipment immediately alerts them to somebody talking.

As the team heads to the sales department, they catch movement.

Angel said they spotted two people right near a desk.

A few minutes later, the figures disappeared; the team heads into the newsroom.

Angel finds two people, one sitting on a chair and a possible child sitting right next to him.

According to Angel when it’s a small stick figure, it’s usually a child.

Making their way into the studio, the teams’ devices pick up more movement and words.

Angel said they found one in one of the anchor chairs but then the alerts stopped.

The team moved to the final sections of KGNS breakroom and restrooms.

The ovulus picked up several words, in Spanish.

After conducting a full examination, Angel determined that the KGNS building is haunted, but there are no bad spirits that will cause any harm.

So, whether you believe in the paranormal or not, the team said you can reach out to them and request for an investigation and best of all its free of charge.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
Sunny with cool and drier air.
Showers along a cold front

Latest News

City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Keep your children safe this Halloween
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
Man arrested and charged with child indecency