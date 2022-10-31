Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition.

For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event.

Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies.

Each booth was decorated as a different theme.

Nixon cheerleaders and the band also performed for the kids.

Ryan Elementary’s Assistant Principal, Gabriela Berlanga said a lot of students dressed up as what they wanted to when they grew up as well as anything they inspire to be.

The school’s community leaders were also in attendance such as officers from the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol and the Constables Office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

LISD discusses active Covid-19 cases
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LISD meets to discuss active COVID-19 cases
LISD meets to discuss active COVID-19 cases
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Showers End Tuesday, Warming Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge