Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition.

For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event.

Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies.

Each booth was decorated as a different theme.

Nixon cheerleaders and the band also performed for the kids.

Ryan Elementary’s Assistant Principal, Gabriela Berlanga said a lot of students dressed up as what they wanted to when they grew up as well as anything they inspire to be.

The school’s community leaders were also in attendance such as officers from the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol and the Constables Office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.