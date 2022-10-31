Webb County Elections Office extends hours during last week of early voting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of the early voting period and the elections offices continues to encourage locals in Webb County to exercise their right to vote.

The Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Castillo believes that so far, it’s been a normal voting outcome, but he is expecting an even bigger turnout this week.

The elections offices has even extended its hours this week to accommodate those who may have had difficulties making it due to their work schedule.

“We’re still hoping that this week we’ll be getting a bigger turnout; however, this week there was one issue where last week where we were closing at 5″, said Castillo. “I did reach out to the secretary of state who is in charge of elections in the state of Texas. I requested permission to stay open later and they advised me that I could not stay open later, I had to meet certain notice requirements and I would not meet them on time so they said I couldn’t do anything however this week we are open from 8 to 8 Monday through Friday.”

Castillo goes on to remind the community that Friday is the last day of early voting, and they will be open until 8 p.m.

Election Day is on November 8.

