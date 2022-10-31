Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are allegedly caught trying to smuggle in drugs into the Webb County Jail on two separate occasions.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Correctional officers arrested Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32.

The first incident happened on Sunday morning when officers brought in Uvalle who was initially apprehended by another law enforcement agency on charges of human smuggling.

Correctional officers noticed four Ziploc bags filled with white rocky substances in his wallet.

He was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Meanwhile, correctional officers found a bag of white powdery substance in his wallet.

He was initially brought in on a DWI. Rodriguez is pending additional charges as he remains in jail.

