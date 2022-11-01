Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting

Police say the shooting was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds. (WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the three juvenile victims are a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. The others wounded by gunfire Monday night are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.

In addition, police said a woman fleeing from the shooting scene was struck by a vehicle as she crossed traffic. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood. Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported, and police were waiting to interview the shooting victims after they received medical treatment.

As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.(CNN Newsource)

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the children shot during the incident are “just young.”

“They’re putting on an outfit just to enjoy the evening, and then you got a clown that goes and discharges that weapon, bringing great bodily harm to these families,” he told WGN-TV.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.

Brown said there were no known conflicts at the street corner Monday night. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
warm and humid
Cloudy Halloween with spooky rain chances

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say
A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that...
Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Monday....
UN agency inspecting Russia’s unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100