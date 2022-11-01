Shop Local
Allie’s Bird Project holds celebration of life for premature babies

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that provides support to families who have a newborn in the NICU is organizing a special celebration of life for premature babies.

KGNS News recently told you about Allie’s Bird Project and its mission to help families who have a preterm births by creating handmade crocheted items such as shoes and clothes.

The organization wants to celebrate those babies who were put in intensive care as well as those who have been a part of the NICU team.

“We are inviting the community to be with us, it doesn’t matter if your baby has three months, six months, or three years old. We just ask that you share your life story with us”, said Marcella Sager.

The event will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Peter Piper Pizza located on San Dario.

The organization invites families who have had babies who were in the NICU as well as adults who were in the NICU as infants.

For more information on Allie’s Bird Project click here.

For more headlines. click here.

