Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Blue Santa registration kicks off Wednesday

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas, especially with all the challenges we’ve been faced with. That’s why Blue Santa is once again coming to town.

The Laredo Police Department Blue Santa has been actively involved in giving toys to children who would otherwise spend Christmas with nothing at all. The program’s goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community.

The Blue Santa program registers people on-site at the police department located at 4712 Maher Avenue. Officer Jose Espinoza says people can go into the department and register their children up to 10 years of age. ”This program has been going on for many years and we want to continue with the tradition,” said Espinoza.

The sign-up sheets will be available at the Laredo Police Department front lobby from November 2 to November 4 and November 7 and November 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must bring an ID to register at the police headquarters.

If you have any questions, you can call 956-795-2900.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica

Latest News

Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Casa Ortiz hosts Dia de los Muertos movie night
Helping Laredo veterans find proper employment
Helping Laredo veterans find proper employment
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week