Blue Santa registration kicks off Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas, especially with all the challenges we’ve been faced with. That’s why Blue Santa is once again coming to town.

The Laredo Police Department Blue Santa has been actively involved in giving toys to children who would otherwise spend Christmas with nothing at all. The program’s goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community.

The Blue Santa program registers people on-site at the police department located at 4712 Maher Avenue. Officer Jose Espinoza says people can go into the department and register their children up to 10 years of age. ”This program has been going on for many years and we want to continue with the tradition,” said Espinoza.

The sign-up sheets will be available at the Laredo Police Department front lobby from November 2 to November 4 and November 7 and November 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must bring an ID to register at the police headquarters.

If you have any questions, you can call 956-795-2900.

