Body of a woman found in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo.

According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street.

The body was taken to the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if foul play was involved.

Authorities were seen checking the area for possible for clues.

