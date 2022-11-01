Shop Local
Casa Ortiz hosts Dia de los Muertos movie night

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo is making sure to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

Dia de los Muerto is observed on Wednesday, November 2 and Casa Ortiz wants the public to celebrate with them. The traditional landmark is hosting a viewing party of 1960 film Macario. The film celebrates the Mexican tradition and the event is one the Webb County Historical Commission (WCHC) says is important to many in Laredo.

Jorge Santana, WCHC’s chair, said “it’s a movie about the traditions of Dia de los Muertos, that’s so important part of the Mexican culture. It’s going to be here at Casa Ortiz located at 915 Zaragoza Street. We’re going to have tamales, Mexican chocolate, and the movie. So, come and join downtown Laredo.” Santana said Casa Ortiz recently received funding to repair the building, something they are proud of and ready to show to everyone in Laredo.

The event starts at 8 p.m. pm Wednesday, November 2, and is free entrance to the public.

