CBP officers seize $6.1 million in drugs

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $6 million in drugs are found at two Laredo international bridges.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) both incidents happened over the weekend. The first incident was at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge #1 on Saturday, a man was found with over 20 pounds of cocaine in his personal belongings. The next day at the World Trade Bridge, over 600 pounds of meth were found in a tractor.

The drugs were seized by CBP and both individuals were arrested in the case.

