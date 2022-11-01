Shop Local
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the big ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event approaches, the City of Laredo is bringing awareness to some of the struggles the disease brings.

The City of Laredo held a ceremony on Tuesday morning to proclaim National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness month as well as National Caregiver Month.

KGNS News Director Jerry Garza and News Anchor Mindy Casso were on hand for the ceremony to talk about their efforts to raise awareness on the disease as well as their partnership with the Alzheimer’s organization.

The public is invited to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s which takes place this Saturday.

All you need to do is go to www.Alzheimers.Org and fill out the information.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at TAMIU in front of the Zaffirini Student Center.

There is no fee but donations are encouraged.

