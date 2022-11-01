City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out.

The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases.

The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this crisis.

Local authorities describe fentanyl as a poison, one of the most common drugs connected to overdose deaths.

It’s a drug that takes many lives including people in Laredo.

The City of Laredo is reporting 150 overdose cases this year.

That number is close to double last year’s statistics.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department attributes the high number of cases as a result of life returning to a sense of normalcy.

“We’re also coming off of the end of a 2-year-long pandemic so, perhaps the return of what we call the normality of life, maybe that has changed some of the factors involved in some of these up ticks in overdoses”, said Baeza.

The police department says they have 31 overdose deaths confirmed this year, a number far higher than the 17 deaths reported in 2021.

More local agencies are joining forces to spread awareness on this issue including the DEA and the Laredo Fire Department among others.

The police department continues its efforts on fighting the issue from the root.

“We’re going after the buy houses, these little hidden stores, drug stores that are popping up in different areas and neighborhoods. Obviously the biggest concern is any of these places that are opening within close proximity to schools”, said Baeza.

They say in the end educating everyone on the dangers of these substances is crucial for everyone to make the right decisions and ultimately save lives.

The CDC states fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

The police department encourages the community to report all drug activity at Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

