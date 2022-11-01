Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Day of the Dead Altar honors Uvalde victims

By NBC News Channel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) - People throughout south Texas are celebrating ‘Dia de los Muertos’ by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods.

This past weekend, one heart-wrenching display at San Antonio’s Muertofest stood out.

A monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost in the Uvalde school shooting was put together by students from San Antonio’s Lanier High School.

Nineteen small desks uniquely honoring every student, what they liked, what they were into, their favorite colors and superheroes.

One piece at the head of the altar represented two teachers who died.

After the festival, parents of the slain students were welcome to take home their child’s desk display.

