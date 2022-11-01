Day of the Dead art exhibit on display at Outlet Shoppes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of the Day of the Dead, the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo and the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo invites you to “Exhibiciones de Arte.”

Work by artist Abiu Daniel Benavides will be showcased along with exhibits of “Día de Muertos” by students of Elkin Cortez.

Admission is free and it’s happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo located at “The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo” on the second floor.

