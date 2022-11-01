Shop Local
Helping Laredo veterans find proper employment

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Workforce Solutions did its part on Tuesday, November 1, in helping people who served their country in uniform find proper employment with a special job fair.

The unemployment rate in Webb County is currently at 3.8%. According to Workforce Solutions, many of those people may be veterans who might have found themselves in a hard situation after having returned from duty.

Gabriel Lopez, the assistant director of the Texas Veterans Leadership Program, said, ”We all know that transition is very difficult when the veteran comes out, even for National Guard members because they’ve been working for almost 18 months. The job that they do in the military is not comparable to the jobs we have out here. So, we have to find the skills that they have, so they can match to other jobs in the private enterprise, private industry.”

Representatives with Workforce Solutions added that they try to find employers who offer wages of $14 an hour and up.

