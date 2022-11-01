Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. TakeOff and Quavo were at the site of a deadly shooting in Houston early Tuesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Willkens said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
warm and humid
Cloudy Halloween with spooky rain chances

Latest News

As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that...
Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Monday....
UN agency inspecting Russia’s unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100