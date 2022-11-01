Shop Local
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl

The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALVIN, Texas (KHOU) - Just off East Highway 6 in Alvin, Equusearch crews are looking for any sign of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who police say was last seen in her father Jyron Lee’s Pasadena apartment.

Investigators said video shows Lee walking around a complex dumpster pushing a stroller.

“I would certainly hope it wouldn’t be here, but it, just in case it is, we again we got ... got a lot of work ahead of us,” said Equusearch’s Tim Miller.

The area they’re searching that’s been roped off for about week is the size of a football field and could require them to dig eight feet deep.

“We’re going to have two big track hoes and man, and one bulldozer,” Miller said.

Nadia’s father is charged with the killing of Nadia’s mother Nancy Reed, who police said was strangled to death.

“Early on a very first day, it was pretty apparent that it probably wasn’t going to end good,” Miller said.

He said Equusearch crews are looking for anything related to the case that could help them, including addressed mail as they continue their comprehensive search as crews search for answers

“Eighteen people that are literally just cutting open every bag,” he said. “I’m hoping that anything’s not going to end up in a landfill. But for right now, wherever the ending comes up, you know, it needs to have an ending.”

