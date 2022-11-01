Laredo Fire Department investigating cause of warehouse fire

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a warehouse last week.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Evergreen Recycling Center located at 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

According to Laredo Fire Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Oliva Jr., a total of 185,000 square feet were affected by the fire including two warehouses, seven vehicles as well as the plants in the area.

Oliva said thanks to the efforts of the City of Laredo Utilities Department, Public works and Border Patrol, fire crews were able to put the fires out a lot faster.

“With the help of all these that participated in the event it was a lot quicker the finishing of the fight against the fire and being able to overhaul the scene and move all the scrap metal and stuff like that”, said Oliva. “It was a lot of cardboard, a lot of plastic, a lot of wood in that area which certainly contributed to the fire and the winds were from 20 to 25 miles per hour during that time which was the main contributor to the severity and the extension of this fire.”

Officials say there is no relation between other fires that were reported in Nuevo Laredo.

