Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours.

According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m.

No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were on campus at the time, but LISD officials did confirm that a lockdown took place.

We reached out for more information as of 6:45 p.m. we have not heard a response.

