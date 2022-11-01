Shop Local
Morning showers

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Tuesday rain throughout the morning hours temperature in the 60s.

Today will be a pleasant day cloudy skies with rain chance decreasing in the afternoon a high of 73.

Tonight once again rain chance appear with cloudy skies a low of 65.

Tomorrow slight chance of rain and mostly cloudy a high in the upper 70s.

For the remainder of the week we will see an increase in temperatures around the upper 80s and we might even reach a high in the 90s by end of the week.

Thursday through Friday hold on to your caps it’s going to be windy with gust up to 30mph.

Friday night a cool front will pass through the evening hours bringing rain chance and also a great weekend with sunny, cooler and dry conditions.

