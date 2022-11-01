Rapper killed, two others injured in Houston Bowling alley shooting

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - A popular rapper was reportedly killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in a Houston bowling alley overnight.

The incident happened during a private party with about 40 or 50 people in attendance.

Police confirmed this morning that two members of the popular rap group Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, were at the event at the time of the shooting.

The Associated Press is quoting a representative for the group who later confirmed that the man killed was Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

The two others who were injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital.

Police have not yet released details concerning the shooting, or the identity of the victims, while the investigation continues.

“sent two investigators to both hospitals. We found out about them late. They were both self transport. So it got called as a separate call from this. They weren’t transported from the location. They took themselves to the hospital. So it took a little time to connect their case with this case”, said Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department.

