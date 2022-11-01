Shop Local
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weather disturbance that produced our rains of late Monday night and Tuesday morning has moved to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and a low cloud deck will be in place tonight and much of Wednesday. A few patches of drizzle or mist is possible. Clearing skies with warmer winds from the south will return on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
