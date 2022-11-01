Still Damp, Warmer Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weather disturbance that produced our rains of late Monday night and Tuesday morning has moved to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and a low cloud deck will be in place tonight and much of Wednesday. A few patches of drizzle or mist is possible. Clearing skies with warmer winds from the south will return on Thursday.

