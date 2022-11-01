Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two separate accidents are reported on Loop 20 Tuesday morning

The accidents happened shortly after 8 in the morning.

Laredo Police is reporting no injuries from both accidents.

The department said one of the accidents happened at one of the intersections by Cuatro Vientos, however the scenes have been cleared.

Police are asking the driving community to drive with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.