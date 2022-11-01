Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two separate accidents are reported on Loop 20 Tuesday morning

The accidents happened shortly after 8 in the morning.

Laredo Police is reporting no injuries from both accidents.

The department said one of the accidents happened at one of the intersections by Cuatro Vientos, however the scenes have been cleared.

Police are asking the driving community to drive with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with child indecency
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
warm and humid
Cloudy Halloween with spooky rain chances

Latest News

UISD celebrates Veterans Day with USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
UISD celebrates Veterans Day with USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
File photo
Day of the Dead art exhibit on display at Outlet Shoppes
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railroad bridge
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railroad bridge