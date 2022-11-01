UISD celebrates Veterans Day with USAF Honor Guard Drill Team

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although Veterans Day is still days away, United Independent School District honored local heroes with exceptional performances.

Veterans alongside students from United High School and JROTC cadets from all the school district’s schools saw the United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform at the high school’s gym.

The event featured a choreographed sequence of show-stopping weapon maneuvers, precise tosses, complex weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons.

Major Jose Loya, the United High School JROTC senior instructor, said this event honored our local veterans and inspired their cadets to join the military field. “My father was a veteran, I’m a veteran, and everything we have in the United States is because of the veterans. They make everything possible for us, they made it possible for us to live in a safe and free country and have all the rights that we have,” said Major Loya.

According to Major Loya, the team goes to several air force bases and community events across the globe. They also provide performances to thousands visiting the nation’s capital and even at various national monuments in Washington, D.C.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.